Cal fire Truck View Photo

Copperopolis, CA – Ground resources were called to a vegetation fire last night in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

The flames ignited around 8 p.m. in some grass along the 3200 block of Rock Creek Road, near Pool Station Road and off Highway 4. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily reports that crews were able to stop the forward rate of spread at 15 acres. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.