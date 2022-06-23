Lightning Caused Fire Extinguished Near Yosemite

Mine Fire In Mariposa County - NPS Image View Photo

El Portal, CA — Firefighters with Yosemite National Park and the US Forest Service worked together this morning to extinguish a vegetation fire located above a housing area near Rancheria Flat Road in the El Portal area.

The small “Mine Fire,” kept under an acre, was quickly contained.

Yosemite Fire reports that its Helicopter 551 is out this morning doing recon flights in the park looking for any other potential fire starts.