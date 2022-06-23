Partly Cloudy
94.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Lightning Caused Fire Extinguished Near Yosemite

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Mine Fire In Mariposa County - NPS Image

Mine Fire In Mariposa County - NPS Image

Photo Icon View Photo

El Portal, CA — Firefighters with Yosemite National Park and the US Forest Service worked together this morning to extinguish a vegetation fire located above a housing area near Rancheria Flat Road in the El Portal area.

The small “Mine Fire,” kept under an acre, was quickly contained.

Yosemite Fire reports that its Helicopter 551 is out this morning doing recon flights in the park looking for any other potential fire starts.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 