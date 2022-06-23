Rain, Lightning And Even Some Flooding In Region

Sonora, CA — There have been some rain showers in many parts of the Mother Lode and Sierra Nevada overnight and continuing this morning, and some thunder and lightning.

Fire officials will be keeping an eye out for any potential fire starts today. The National Weather Service reports that more lightning is possible in the Sierra region today, up until around 9am.

The National Weather Service Sacramento Office reports, “The areas of greatest concern are the northern San Joaquin Valley and foothills. These storms may have the potential to spark a fire due to lightning.”

In addition, a flood advisory has been issued for parts of Mariposa County until 7:45am. At around 5:50am, doppler radar indicated heavy rain in the area of Jerseydale. An estimated 1-2 inches of rain had fallen, and it is resulting in some minor isolated flooding, according to the National Weather Service.