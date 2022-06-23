Clear
TUD Water Project Causing Delays On Standard Road

By Tracey Petersen
Curtis Creek Elementary School entrance sign

Sonora, CA – Travelers can expect up to 20-minute delays on Standard Road for Tuolumne Utilities District’s (TUD) Curtis Creek Elementary School Water System Consolidation Project for the next couple of months.

TUD has hired Mozingo Construction, Inc. out of Oakdale to complete the project. Water officials noted, “This important water project will provide Curtis Creek Elementary School with clean, reliable, potable drinking water as well as fire flow to the school.”

Currently, underway on Standard Road near the school, the construction will run through mid-August. The hours of operation with traffic controls in place are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. TUD encourages motorists to use an alternate route during project work hours if possible. If not, they ask drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment.

The project is being funded by a $2.28 million grant TUD received from the California State Water Resources Control Board.

