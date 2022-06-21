New Information On Serrano Road Fire

Serrano Road Fire - TCFD Image View Photo

Sonroa, CA– Additional information has been released about a house fire in which a man was rescued in the 19000 block of Serrano Road in east Sonora this past week.

It happened on Thursday at 2pm. Agencies who responded included Tuolumne County Fire, CAL Fire, City of Sonora Fire, Tuolumne County Ambulance and the Sheriff’s Office.

The Tuolumne County Fire Department reports, “On arrival firefighters found a residential structure with light smoke showing and reports of multiple dogs trapped inside. Firefighters quickly made entry to ensure all pets were out of the home.”

While searching the home for pets, officials also found an unconscious man in the bedroom where the fire was located.

TCFD adds, “Firefighters rapidly removed the victim and began giving immediate medical treatment for burn injuries and smoke inhalation. Tuolumne County Ambulance arrived and began advanced life support and transported the patient to Adventist Health Sonora where he was later flown to a burn/trauma center.”

The victim suffered second and third-degree burns.

The fire department reports that 80 percent of the home and its contents were salvaged, and the fire was determined to be “accidental.”