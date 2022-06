Tuolumne County, CA — Be prepared for traffic delays on J-59, a couple of miles south of Highway 108.

The CHP reports that a semi-truck went off the roadway and overturned. Minor injuries were reported in the crash. Travel with caution in the area as there will be an extended cleanup effort. The truck was carrying cedar planks. Officials are doing traffic control on J-59.

Written by BJ Hansen .

