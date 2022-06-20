Information Released About Weekend Three Motorcycle Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA– On Saturday, June 18th at 3:35 pm, three motorcyclists were traveling on Highway 4, east of Pool Station Road. A driver identified as Jason Logan was driving east at an unknown speed and approaching the other two motorcycles. The other two parties involved, Jose Mendoza and Jose Sanchez were traveling west at approximately 30-35 MPH. As all three were entering a curve in the roadway, Jason Logan allowed his motorcycle to cross the solid double yellow lines and travel in the westbound lane. This caused him to impact the side of the other two motorcycles. All three overturned onto the pavement, ejecting the drivers.

The roadway was blocked while medical aid was administered and an investigation took place. Jason Logan and Jose Mendoza were taken to local medical centers and treated for major injuries. Jose Sanchez was taken to a medical center with minor injuries. The use of alcohol and drugs is not suspected in this collision.