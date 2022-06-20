UPDATE: Reported Fire On Fortuna Mine Road

Update at 1:40 p.m.: The fire has been contained with no evacuations at this time. Law enforcement requests people continue to avoid the area as emergency crews will be working throughout the afternoon mopping up.

Update at 1:30 p.m.: Fire crews are on the scene of what we know now is a structure fire on the top of Fortuna Mind Road. The fire has spread into the vegetation and one residence has been evacuated. No information yet on the size or rate of spread.

Original post at 12:58 p.m.:Sonora, CA– A reported explosion near the top of Fortuna Mine Road across from Spring Creek road is producing black smoke in Sonora. It’s currently unclear if this fire involves a vehicle or structure but the flames have moved into the nearby vegetation. CAL FIRE air and ground resources are currently on the scene. No information yet on the size, and rate of spread, but one neighboring structure in this area has been evacuated.