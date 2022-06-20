TC Library To Kickoff Summer Reading Program

Tuolumne County Library View Photo

Sonora, CA — One of the biggest programs put on by the Tuolumne County Library will commence on Tuesday.

The theme of this year’s youth summer reading program is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” It is a major draw for families of school-aged kids across the county.

Noting the importance of the program, the Tuolumne County Library reports, “Numerous studies have shown that reading over the summer prevents ‘summer reading loss.’ Summer reading loss is cumulative. Children don’t ‘catch up’ in the fall because the other children are moving ahead with their skills. By the end of 6th grade, children who lose reading skills over the summer are two years behind their classmates.”

A kickoff celebration for the summer reading program will be held from 10:30am-noon (June 21) at the Sonora Main Library. It will feature outdoor games, crafts, and guest storytime.

Children and teens can also signup for the program at the other local branches, beginning Tuesday.

Those who participate and meet goals will earn free books and are also eligible for other prizes.

Some of the other special events planned over the coming weeks include a Dinosaur Tea Party, STEM at the Pond, Bird Watch, Stargazing Pirates, Campfire at the Library, Milkshake Café and Stuffed Animal Sleepover.

The program ends on July 30 with a pool party at Sonora High for those who finish all of their reading, and a special private minigolf party on July 29 for teens in the program.

More information is listed below:

Sonora Main Library will offer weekly programs on Thursdays, beginning June 23 and ending July 28 from 2:30 to 3:30pm.

Groveland Branch will provide special programs on Wednesdays, beginning June 22 from 2:30 to 3:30pm.

Tuolumne Branch begins their programs on Tuesday, June 21 with activities every Tuesday from 2:30 until 3:30pm.

Twain Harte Branch will offer special activities for children on Wednesdays from 2:30 to 3:30pm, beginning June 22.

Paws to Read is also returning to the library. Children will also have opportunities to read to dogs encouraging even the most reluctant reader to read aloud to a specially trained canine. Sonora Main Library will offer this program beginning June 28 on Tuesdays from 10:30 – 11:30am. Sign-ups are encouraged for this program.

You can learn more information about the programs by calling your local library branch.