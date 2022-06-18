Man Killed In Columbia Airport Crash

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Columbia, CA — A man tragically died in a vehicle crash at the Columbia Airport on Friday evening.

Limited information is immediately available, but Sgt. Jacob Ostoich with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports, “A male subject was at a closed course sanctioned event at the Columbia airport. This event allows participants to drive their race cars down the airport runway. During this event, the driver was racing another vehicle and lost control. He reportedly rolled the vehicle several times. The vehicle did not collide with anything else.”

The event was taking place ahead of this weekend’s Father’s Day Fly-In.

Sgt. Ostoich adds, “Emergency Medical Service was on scene during the solo vehicle collision. The driver sustained major injuries and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is overseeing the investigation. The crash occurred late in the six o’clock hour. The name and age of the male has not been released by authorities. More information is expected to be available early next week.