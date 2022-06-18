Father’s Day Fly-In Returns This Weekend

Columbia Airport Father's Day Fly-In View Photo

Columbia, CA — After being canceled for two years because of COVID restrictions, the Father’s Day Fly-in is taking place this weekend at the Columbia Airport.

The gates opened at eight o’clock this morning and admission is free this year. At 9am, vendor booths will open, and rides will begin. This year there will be two Cessnas available for rides ($60 for a 20-minute flight), and tethered hot air balloon rides.

From 11:30am-3pm, the runway will be closed for aerial demonstrations and car drag racing. At 5pm there will a dinner provided by Sierras Table. Tickets are $22 per plate or $40 for two. Kids 5-10 can eat for $12, and five and under are free with an adult purchase.

The schedule will identical on Sunday, except that there will be no dinner provided during the evening.

The event entrance and public parking will be at 22365 South Airport Road. All parking is free for the event.