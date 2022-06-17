Yosemite Fire Has Closed Part Of Snow Creek Trail

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite fire crews responded to a report of wildland fire on Thursday, June 16th at close to 5:45 pm. It is burning west of the Snow Creek Ranger Cabin and is estimated to be 13 acres. In addition to the resources of Yosemite, two crews have been ordered to assist with suppression efforts as well as a type 2 helicopter. A portion of the Snow Creek Trail is closed due to the proximity of the fire. The closed portion of the trail can be seen in the featured image.

Written by Nic Peterson Sign up for our Breaking News Alerts and the myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline (209) 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com .