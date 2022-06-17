Tuolumne Utilities District Implements Level II Water Shortage Contingency Plan

Sonora, CA– As the drought and dry conditions continue to worsen throughout California, state regulations require Tuolumne Utilities District(TUD) to implement level II of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan and to prohibit Commercial, Industrial, and Institutional customers from using potable water to irrigate non-functional turf.

TUD is asking all water customers to limit water use in the following ways:

-Limit outdoor watering to two days per week (for example, on Fridays and Mondays) with

no watering during the daytime between the hours of 10 am to 6 pm

-Repair leaks, breaks, and malfunctions in watering systems in a timely manner

-Avoid unintended runoff from all outdoor watering

Additionally, the use of potable water for the following applications is prohibited:

-Washing vehicles without an automatic shutoff nozzle

-Washing impervious areas like sidewalks and driveways

-Street cleaning or construction site pre

-Decorative fountains, lakes, or ponds

-Irrigating turf (lawn) on public medians

For more information on conserving water click here.