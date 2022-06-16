Prescribed Burn Today Near Tuolumne

Sardella training and prescirbed burn - Archive Photo View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — CAL Fire will be burning 60 acres today on the Sardella burn site adjacent to the community of Tuolumne.

Smoke will be visible in the surrounding area. The goal is to provide firefighter training ahead of the busy summer fire season. Various firefighter techniques will be utilized throughout the day. The burn will run from 8am-5pm. Resources on hand will be fire engines, hand crews, a bulldozer and a helicopter.

Some other cooperating fire agencies will also be taking part in the exercise.