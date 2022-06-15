New Calaveras Competitive Grant Program Announced

Calaveras Community Foundation View Photo

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras Community Foundation is seeking applicants for its 2022 competitive grant process. A wide variety of projects are being requested from qualified applicants. The reasoning behind wanting a variety of projects is because new funding is available this year with a special emphasis on addressing food scarcity, mental health issues, and substance abuse education and prevention.

Non-profit groups, schools, and government agencies in Calaveras County are encouraged to focus on projects that could make a difference in peoples’ lives, or make changes benefiting the county or groups. Applications will only be accepted via email at info@calaverascommunityfoundation.org

Complete details, application guidelines, and fillable forms are now available in the “Grants and Scholarships” area of the CCF website which can be found by clicking here.