Clear
94.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

New Calaveras Competitive Grant Program Announced

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
Calaveras Community Foundation

Calaveras Community Foundation

Photo Icon View Photo

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras Community Foundation is seeking applicants for its 2022 competitive grant process. A wide variety of projects are being requested from qualified applicants. The reasoning behind wanting a variety of projects is because new funding is available this year with a special emphasis on addressing food scarcity, mental health issues, and substance abuse education and prevention.

Non-profit groups, schools, and government agencies in Calaveras County are encouraged to focus on projects that could make a difference in peoples’ lives, or make changes benefiting the county or groups. Applications will only be accepted via email at info@calaverascommunityfoundation.org

Complete details, application guidelines, and fillable forms are now available in the “Grants and Scholarships” area of the CCF website which can be found by clicking here.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 