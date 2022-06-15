Grand Jury Releases Report On Juvenile Detention Facility

Mother Lode Regional Juvenile Detention Facility View Photo

Sonora, CA– The 2020-2022 Tuolumne County Grand Jury released a report entitled “Mother Lode Regional Juvenile Detention Facility”. The summary section of the report states the reason behind the investigation and the most significant issues, findings, and the report’s recommendations moving forward.

An article about the opening of the facility in 2017 can be found here.

The Grand Jury has determined the facility “provides an exceptional and positive environment for detained youths through trauma-informed services that encourage respect, responsibility, and safety.” The on-site educational program that’s being offered through Gold Ridge Educational Center and the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools is praised for providing high-quality teaching and educational progress for youths even with facing special education needs, personal trauma, and varying lengths of stay in the detention facility.

The Grand Jury is recommending the development of recruitment plans for additional entry-level juvenile correction officers to offset staffing limitations. Click here to view the full Grand Jury Report on the Mother Lode Regional Juvenile Detention Facility.