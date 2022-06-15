Clear
73 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

CAL Fire Reminder: No Burning In Barrels

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Illegal Burn Barrel - CAL Fire Image

Illegal Burn Barrel - CAL Fire Image

Photo Icon View Photo

Jenny Lind, CA — A citation was issued after someone tried to burn debris in a barrel in Calaveras County last night.

CAL Fire officials received a report of an illegal debris burn on Pleasant Oaks Drive in Jenny Lind shortly before 7pm. Investigators determined that a burn barrel was being used. CAL Fire reports, “Burn barrel usage has been illegal since January of 2004. A report was made to Calaveras Air Pollution Control and a citation was issued to the responsible individual.”

CAL Fire says it is important that residents refrain from using a burn barrel at any time, especially when debris burning is also banned.

Alternatives to burning include:

– Chipping or mulching

– Disposal at an approved green waste site

– Hauling the material to the landfill

Disposal sites in TCU include:

CALAVERAS COUNTY

Calaveras Forest Products – 365 Biring Dr.

Red Hill Yard Waste – 5314 Red Hill Rd.

Wilseyville Yard Waste – Blizzard Mine Rd.

Rock Creek Solid Waste – Rock Creek Rd.

Miller Rock & Wood – 4304 Hwy 4.

Copperopolis Transfer Stn. – 3831 OByrnes Ferry Rd.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY

SMCI Slash Site – Hwy 108/ Planeview Dr.

Green Works LLC- 18629 Eagle Ridge Dr.

CAL Sierra ERF- 14909 Camage Ave.

Always contact the facility for hours and debris content acceptance prior to your departure.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 