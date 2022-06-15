CAL Fire Reminder: No Burning In Barrels

Illegal Burn Barrel - CAL Fire Image View Photo

Jenny Lind, CA — A citation was issued after someone tried to burn debris in a barrel in Calaveras County last night.

CAL Fire officials received a report of an illegal debris burn on Pleasant Oaks Drive in Jenny Lind shortly before 7pm. Investigators determined that a burn barrel was being used. CAL Fire reports, “Burn barrel usage has been illegal since January of 2004. A report was made to Calaveras Air Pollution Control and a citation was issued to the responsible individual.”

CAL Fire says it is important that residents refrain from using a burn barrel at any time, especially when debris burning is also banned.

Alternatives to burning include:

– Chipping or mulching

– Disposal at an approved green waste site

– Hauling the material to the landfill

Disposal sites in TCU include:

CALAVERAS COUNTY

Calaveras Forest Products – 365 Biring Dr.

Red Hill Yard Waste – 5314 Red Hill Rd.

Wilseyville Yard Waste – Blizzard Mine Rd.

Rock Creek Solid Waste – Rock Creek Rd.

Miller Rock & Wood – 4304 Hwy 4.

Copperopolis Transfer Stn. – 3831 OByrnes Ferry Rd.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY

SMCI Slash Site – Hwy 108/ Planeview Dr.

Green Works LLC- 18629 Eagle Ridge Dr.

CAL Sierra ERF- 14909 Camage Ave.

Always contact the facility for hours and debris content acceptance prior to your departure.