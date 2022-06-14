Calaveras Supervisors To Discuss Economic Development Fund And More

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras Board of Supervisors will be meeting at 9:00m Tuesday morning to discuss a variety of topics.

Dr.Rene Ramirez, the Calaveras County Health Officer, is set for a contract extension through the next fiscal year, at an amount not to exceed $166,400. In other financial talks, a discussion of salary increases for the Coroner Public Administrator will take place.

The Supervisors will view a presentation about the Community Economic Resilience Fund(CERF) program and the requirements needed to participate. And staff will receive direction regarding July 2022 through December 2022 study sessions.

The meeting starts at 9 am at the Government Center in San Andreas. The full agenda for the meeting can be found by clicking here.