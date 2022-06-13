Prescribed Fire Training At Sardella Burn Site

CAL Fire logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA– CAL FIRE will conduct prescribed fire training on the Sardella burn site in Tuolumne County, adjacent to the community of Tuolumne. Smoke from the project will be visible from Sonora and surrounding areas. The goal of this burn is to maintain firefighter readiness within a controlled environment for firefighting techniques with live fire.

The training burn will begin Wednesday, June 15th from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Approximately 60 acres of grass will be burned. Resources assigned to the burn will include fire engines, hand crews, a bull dozer, a helicopter, and cooperating agencies.