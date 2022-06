The Little Mermaid View Photo

A performance for the whole family, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, is currently showing at the Fallon House Theatre in Columbia.

Tori James recently viewed the Sierra Repertory Theatre production and authored a new myMotherLode.com blog.

The show is directed by Jerry Lee, choreographed by Charlie Munday, and the music is directed by Scott Michaelsen. You can find the blog by clicking here.