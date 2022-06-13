TUD To Formally Suspend Rate Hike Plan

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District Board of Directors will hold the first meeting since negotiations broke down with PG&E regarding the potential acquisition of water rights and infrastructure like Pinecrest Reservoir and Lyons Dam.

Click here to view the earlier story. PG&E has suspended negotiations until at least the end of September as it re-evaluates its long-term strategy and best use of its power generation assets. The decision came as a surprise to TUD officials, who were in the process of increasing rates to cover the additional $4.5-million annually needed to acquire and maintain the infrastructure.

Now that negotiations are on hold, the TUD board will vote to scrap the rate increase that was tentatively scheduled to take effect in September.

Tuesday’s meeting will start at 9am in the board meeting room.

In addition, the board will vote on a resolution expressing appreciation to Community Affairs Specialist Lisa Westbrook following her recent retirement.

Also, the board will review and vote on the 2023 Capital Improvement Plan and Fiscal year 2022-23 Operating Budget.