Prescribed Burn Today Between Angels Camp And Copperopolis

CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — Smoke will be visible today coming from the Fowler Peak Lookout and Bear Mountain Range located west of Angels Camp and east of Copperopolis.

A 60 acre burn is scheduled to run between 10am-5pm. The goal is to reduce hazardous fuels and protect communication towers in that area. On scene will be engines, fire crews and bulldozers. Smoke will be visible from both Highways 4 and 49.

The area is part of the Whittle Vegetation Management Program.