Clear
61.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Prescribed Burn Today Between Angels Camp And Copperopolis

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo

CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — Smoke will be visible today coming from the Fowler Peak Lookout and Bear Mountain Range located west of Angels Camp and east of Copperopolis.

A 60 acre burn is scheduled to run between 10am-5pm. The goal is to reduce hazardous fuels and protect communication towers in that area. On scene will be engines, fire crews and bulldozers. Smoke will be visible from both Highways 4 and 49.

The area is part of the Whittle Vegetation Management Program.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 