Jamestown Man Sentence For Child Sex Crimes

Daniel Lindsey sentenced to over 20 years for sex crimes View Photo

Sonora, California –– A Jamestown man will spend the next nearly 21 years in prison for admitting to sex crimes with two female children.

54-year-old Daniel Lindsey was sentenced to 20 years and 8 months in prison to be served at 85%, according to Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke.

Lindsey had earlier pled guilty to two counts of continuous sexual abuse and forcible lewd acts with a child under 14 years of age, along with witness intimidation. As earlier reported here, he was arrested in November for juvenile sex abuse after two victims came forward.

Jenecke detailed, “Lindsey sexually assaulted one minor from the age of 7 to 11, telling her that if she told anyone, she would regret it. He sexually assaulted another minor from age 8 to 10. Showing great courage and strength, the minors reported the abuse to a family member.”

At the sentencing on May 27th, one of the minors and some family members read statements regarding the impacts of these crimes.

Jenecke noted, “The overwhelming support the minors have received from their loved ones as well as the strength these young ladies have demonstrated in coming forward ensures that Lindsey will serve a substantial prison sentence, unable to harm other children.”