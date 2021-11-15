Jamestown Man Arrested for Juvenile Sexual Abuse

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA– On early Thursday morning on November 11th, deputies responded to a report of child sexual abuse. Through investigation, deputies learned of two juvenile victims who were reportedly being sexually abused by a relative, 53-year-old Daniel Lindsey of Jamestown. Deputies resounded to his residence but determined he had left prior to their arrival

Deputies searched the area and located his vehicle near New Melones Lake. Lindsey was not located inside and Deputies searched the lake shoreline and located the suspect a few hundred yards away.

The investigations Division responded and took charge of the investigation. Lindsey was then arrested for various child sex crimes and booked into the Dambacher Detention Center without any incident. Further investigation is still being conducted by the Sheriff’s Invegtations division. No further information is being released to the public at this time.