Road Work Planned on Mother Lode Highways

Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, June 5th to June 11th. The local passes are open.

On 108 Highway K-rail will be installed at night related to the Jamestown round-about limiting traffic to one-way at Sierra Rock Road Sunday through Friday from 10 PM to 6 AM.

On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine to Poole Station Road, the Wagon Trail Realignment Project as detailed here, will impact traffic. Expect equipment transportation to impact traffic Monday through Thursday from 7 AM to 5 PM and on Friday from 7 AM to 3 PM.

On Highway 26 at Hogan Dam Road (mile marker 9.9) one-way traffic control will allow for utility work Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 49 from Mariposa into Tuolumne County at Highway 120/Chinese Camp (mile marker 22.7 to 8.8) a moving closure of one of the two lanes will allow for pavement marker replacing. The work is planned Monday through Thursday from 9 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 108 from Lime Kiln Road to Sanguinetti the right shoulder will be restricted for slope repair and clearing from 5AM to 4 PM Monday through Friday.

On Highway 108 from Hess Avenue to Peaceful Oak Road, one-way traffic control for Highway construction will be in place on Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 6 PM.

On Highway 108 from the West Twain Harte/Plainview Road area will have one lane restricted for various electrical work on Monday from 7 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 108 from East Long Barn Road to Helipo Road one of the lanes will be restricted and from Helipo to Cascade Creek Road there will be one-way traffic control (mile marker 24 to 40.4) for highway construction. The work is scheduled from 6 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday.

On Highway 120 from Ferretti Road to the Fire Station (mile marker 40.2 to 40.6) long-term right shoulder work continues from 7 AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 132 in Tuolumne from Bonds Flat Road to Las Moras Steet (mile maker 4.7 to 6.1) paving operations will limit traffic to one-way Sunday through Friday from 6 AM to 4 PM.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.