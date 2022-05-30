Beardsley Dock Flips Over

Dock Flips Over At Beardsley Reservoir View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Those recreating at Beardsley Reservoir on this Memorial Day in the Stanislaus National Forest will notice that a dock has failed and flipped over.

The Forest Service reports that the water level rose unexpectedly fast over the weekend. The dock did not adjust itself and ended up in the lake upside down.

The Forest Service reports that officials will get the dock adjusted as soon as equipment can be brought in. The ramp is still usable.

Beardsley Reservoir is located in a steep rocky canyon of the Middle Fork Stanislaus River approximately five miles downstream from Donnell Reservoir, and seven miles from Highway 108 on Beardsley Road.

It is open seasonally, typically from April to December.