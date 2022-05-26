End Of May Mother Lode Events

2021 Twain Harte Memorial Day View Photo

There are several events planned in the Mother Lode the last few days of May.

Foothill Pregnancy Center is throwing a barnburner of a fundraising event called LIFE at the RANCH! This is a western-style BBQ with all of the sides on Friday, May 27th from 5:30 to 8:30 PM at Old Oak Ranch. Jim Ranger from the 2020 season of The Voice will be performing, western attire is encouraged and more details are in the event listing here.

The Mi Wuk/Sugar Pine Fire Protection District is hosting a rummage sale Friday and Saturday with kitchen wares, nicknacks, linens, furniture, tools, holiday items and more. All proceeds benefit the district, details are in the event listing here.

California State Parks, Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, and the California State Railroad Museum Foundation are excited to present “The History Train” on Memorial Day Weekend, May 28, 29 & 30, 2022. The unique one-hour interpretive experience will include living history reenactments inspired by the Gold Rush era in Tuolumne County and the early days of the Sierra Railroad. Each train will have a variety of different characters aboard dressed in period attire and may include historical figures such as Mark Twain, Grizzly Adams, Colonel George James (founder of Railtown), Anne Kline Rikert (first woman president of a railroad), Leanna Donner App (who lived most of her life in Jamestown and the local area), Benjamin Woods (first to discover gold in Tuolumne County with Woods Creek named after him), William Bailey (the first casualty of the Sierra Railway in 1898), Mayor of Jamestown (telling stories of haunted local buildings), Miss Adelaide Prudence (who lived the life of a “schoolmarm”), and more. Train rides will be offered three times each day over the Memorial Day Weekend at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. as detailed here.

At the Copperopolis Armory a family event called Spring Up In The Hills is a family-friendly outdoor and indoor event with live music, food, a bounce house, games, vendors with jewelry, CBD, plants, soaps, crystals, clothing, woodwork, decor, lotions, art, shoes, candles, crafts, handmade goods, and more. The details are in their community events listing here.

The Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control District is offering a Free Green Waste Drop Off on Saturday, May 28th. Acceptable Drop Off Items include: Clean Vegetation; Garden Waste; Lawn Trimmings and small wood items. Residents must show a government ID card or other valid proof of residency. Get the location details here.

There are two garage sales in our Classifieds this weekend, including the Vets Helping Vets & Harvest Ministries Spring Fest Flea Market. Details are here.

Hetch Hetchy will be featured at the Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride, Colorado in the premiere of the new climbing documentary, “Finding Hetch Hetchy: The Hidden Yosemite,” on Friday. The ten-minute film features veteran climbers Timmy O’Neill and Lucho Rivera, breathtaking views of the canyon, and climbing opportunities while advocating for the restoration of the valley as seen in the trailer here. Stay cool at our local movie theaters, the movie times are here.

Memorial Day Events

Every year on the last Monday in May, the Friends of Twain Harte and the Tuolumne VFW Post 4748 conduct a Memorial Day Ceremony at 11:30am at the Arch in Downtown Twain Harte. Vietnam Veterans of America will help with Honors and Summerville High School’s Jazz at 8 will perform.

In Columbia Memorial Day services start at 11:00 am sharp, in the old Veterans section at the Columbia Cemetery. There will be prayers, information on Memorial Day, the Battle Hymn of the Republic and a salute to those buried in this section. The ceremonies are conducted by the Columbia Foot Dragoons and the Columbia Grenadine Belles.