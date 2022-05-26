Victim of Jamestown Pedestrian vs. Vehicle Crash Identified

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA – The CHP is releasing the names of those involved in a pedestrian versus vehicle crash in Jamestown last week.

The collision on Highway 108/49 happened around 10 a.m. on Thursday in front of the Dollar General store, as reported here. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado updated, “43-year-old Timothy Allen Sheffield of Sonora was standing on the eastbound lane’s shoulder of the highway, attempting to cross the roadway. At that same time, 73-year-old Judy Louise Johnson of Jamestown, driving a 2016 Ford Focus, made a left turn onto the highway from the store’s parking lot. Sheffield was struck by Johnson’s vehicle.”

After the impact, Sheffield came to rest within the eastbound lane and Johnson’s vehicle came to rest on the shoulder. Sheffield sustained major injuries and was flown to Memorial Medical Center for treatment. Johnson was uninjured.

Traffic was backed up in both directions initially, and then officers detoured motorists in both directions onto Main Street to bypass the wreck. Machado added that drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in this crash.