Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Crash In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA — First responders are on the scene of an SUV versus pedestrian collision on Highway 108 in Jamestown. The crash happened just after 10 a.m. in front of the Dollar General Store south of Rawhide Road. The CHP reports that the person is lying in the roadway. There is no word on their injuries, but an air ambulance has been called to the scene. Traffic is slow going as officers are diverting traffic onto Main Street in downtown Jamestown. Motorists may want to find an alternative route. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

