Cloudy
84.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Crash In Jamestown

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

CHP-Sonora-Unit-logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Jamestown, CA — First responders are on the scene of an SUV versus pedestrian collision on Highway 108 in Jamestown. The crash happened just after 10 a.m. in front of the Dollar General Store south of Rawhide Road. The CHP reports that the person is lying in the roadway. There is no word on their injuries, but an air ambulance has been called to the scene. Traffic is slow going as officers are diverting traffic onto Main Street in downtown Jamestown. Motorists may want to find an alternative route. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert