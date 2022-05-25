A San Andreas Woman Refused To Leave A Home Until Handcuffed

CCSO patrol car View Photo

Burson, CA — The sound of breaking glass alerted Burson homeowners to a burglar, but when they escorted the suspect out of the front door, she tried to get back in through the back door.

It was around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday when the homeowners in the 3000 block of Burson Road called 911 to report an unknown female attempting to break into their residence. Once on scene, deputies found the suspect, 34-year-old Tammy Marie Youtsey of San Andreas, on the ground with her hands behind her back and an extension cord wrapped around her wrists.

The homeowners told deputies that they went to investigate and found Youtsey crawling through the shattered window. While yelling for the intruder to leave, she continued coming into the home, resulting in a struggle with one of the homeowners. He was able to get her out of the house and onto the porch, and he then locked the front door.

Sheriff’s officials detailed, “Youtsey would not stay put and walked to the back of the house and kicked in the rear door. The homeowner again attempted to physically restrain her. Again, the homeowner was able to subdue her and remove her from the house. The homeowner then used an extension cord to secure her hands behind her back until law enforcement arrived.”

Youtsey was arrested for felony burglary and vandalism. She was placed on $45,000 bail.