Prescribed Burn Planned In Valley Springs Area Tuesday

New Hogan Lake View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — CAL Fire is planning to set 12 acres ablaze near the Observation Point area of New Hogan Reservoir.

The prescribed burn is scheduled to get underway between 8am-10am on Tuesday (May 24), and will last anywhere from 2-4 hours. Smoke will be visible in the area.

Those assisting CAL Fire include the US Army Corps of Engineers, Calaveras County Air Pollution Control District, and the Calaveras Consolidated Fire District.

CAL Fire reports that control lines and the lake shoreline will be used to prevent the fire from spreading outside the burn area. Firefighters are planning to remain on scene until all hot spots are extinguished.