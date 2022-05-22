Many Areas Of Roadwork On Highway 108 And In The Mother Lode

Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, May 22nd to the 28th.

On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine to Poole Station Road, the Wagon Trail Realignment Project as detailed here, will impact traffic. Expect the transportation of highway construction equipment to impact traffic Monday through Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM and Tuesday at 7 PM to 7 AM and each night though Friday expect traffic breaks for the equipment with estimated delays of ten minutes.

On Highway 4 in Calaveras at Horseshoe Drive (mile marker 36) utility work will limit traffic to one-way. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 3 PM.

On Highway 26 in Calaveras at Burson Road the left and right shoulder will be closed for utility work Sunday through Thursday from 7 AM to 5 PM.

On Highway 26 at Silver Rapids Road (mile marker 7.6) one-way traffic control for utility work will delay traffic for 10-minutes Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 3 PM.

On Highway 26 at Hogan Dam Road (mile marker 9.9) one-way traffic control will allow for utility work Monday though Friday from 6 AM to 3 PM.

On Highway 49 at Birds Way (mile marker 7.3) one-way traffic control for utility work on Monday from 8 AM to 11 PM is expected to delay traffic by ten minutes.

On Highway 49 at Demarest Street/Murphys Grade Road (mile marker 8.3) one-way traffic control will allow for work utility work. The work will delay traffic ten-minutes Monday and Tuesday from 8 AM to 3 PM.

On Highway 49 at High School Street one-way traffic control will allow for a special event on Friday from 11 AM to 2 PM.

On Highway 49 in Tuolumne and Mariposa from Bear Valley Road to Highway 120 (mile marker 29.4 to 6.5) drainage work will limit the left and right shoulder. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7 AM to 3:30 PM.

On Highway 108 from Lime Kiln Road to Sanguinetti Overhead the right shoulder will be restricted for slope repair and learning from 6AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday.

On Highway 108 from Hess Avenue to Peaceful Oak Road, one-way traffic control for Highway construction and use of the right shoulder will be in place on Monday through Thursday from 7 AM to 6 PM.

On Highway 108 at the West Twain Harte/Plainview Road one of the two lanes will be restricted from 7 AM to 4 PM on Monday fro ITS and various electrical work.

On Highway 108 from East Long Barn Road to Helipo Road one of the lanes will be restricted and from Helipo to Cascade Creek Road there will be one-way traffic control (mile marker 19 to 40.4) for highway construction. The work is scheduled from 6 AM to 5 PM Monday through Thursday.

On Highway 108 from Herring Creek Road to West Cow Creek Road (mile marker 34.8 to 35.3) utility work will restrict the left and right shoulder from 6 AM to 4 PM Monday through Thrusday.

On Highway 108 from Pigeon Flat Rest Area to Bakers Station (mile marker 54.5 to 57.5) one-way traffic control will allow for drainage work from 6 AM to 6 PM.

On Highway 120 from Tulloch Road to Kistler Ranch (mile maker 4.4 to 4.8) pavement work will limit one of the two lanes Thursday and Friday.

On Highway 120 from Ferretti Road to the Fire Station (mile marker 40.2 to 40.6) long-term right shoulder work continues from 7:00 AM to 5 PM along with utility work in that area scheduled from 7 AM to 5 PM as well.

On Highway 132 in Tuolumne from Little Creek Road to Las Moras Steet (mile maker 4.7 to 6.1) AC paving will limit traffic to one-way Tuesday through Thursday from 6 AM to 4 PM.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.