Tioga Pass Will Reopen In Time For Memorial Day

Yosemite, CA – Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Tioga Pass/Highway 120 will reopen next Friday.

Yosemite National Park has scheduled the opening for 9 a.m. on May 27th. Reservations will be needed to enter the park gates or drive through it during peak hours from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Due to several road construction projects, as earlier detailed here, park officials decided to reinstate a day-use reservation system to limit the number of visitors.

The two other mountain passes, Sonora/Highway 108 and Ebbetts/Highway 4, reopened last Thursday afternoon after road crews completed the clearing of snow and debris, including a large boulder on Sonora Pass, as detailed here. Caltrans added that, typically, the goal is to have all the mountain passes reopened for the summer season by the busy Memorial Day weekend.

Yosemite officials also updated some of the road work in the park. Crews have already begun construction projects in the Tenaya Lake and Tuolumne Meadows areas. They relayed, “Motorists can expect delays of up to 30 minutes during the day and one hour at night from Sunday nights through Friday afternoons.”

A reminder to all visitors, Glacier Point Road is closed this year due to a major road rehabilitation project.