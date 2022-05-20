Board Chair Kirk Will Provide Update On County Issues

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature the chair of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors, Anaiah Kirk.

He will provide an update on issues like the development of the new budget, the board’s decision this week to approve an apartment project in Twain Harte, recent discussions about cannabis, the SERAL project getting underway on federal forestland, and the recent joint meeting with TUD about water rights and infrastructure acquisition.

In addition, Supervisor Kirk will talk about what he feels will be some of the bigger issues on the horizon for the remainder of the year.

Kirk is serving as board chair through 2022. His District Three includes Twain Harte, Tuolumne, and many other communities up the Highway 108 corridor.