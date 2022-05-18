Fire Weather Watch Issued For The Mother Lode

A weather system passing to our east will bring gusty north and east winds to interior northern California.

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the southern Mother Lode (Calaveras and Tuolumne Counties) below 3,000 feet, as well as the Northern San Joaquin Valley below 1,000 feet, from Thursday morning through Friday evening.

The winds will be increasing Thursday morning and will peak Thursday night into Friday afternoon.

Northerly winds of fifteen to thirty mph are likely, with gusts ranging from thirty-five to forty-five mph.

Minimum humidities of five to twelve percent are forecast during the afternoons, with overnight recoveries ranging from twenty to twenty-five percent.

The gusty winds along with drying fuels will likely bring critical fire weather conditions to the region. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Lighter winds are expected on Saturday, but humidity values will remain in the single digits and teens.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.