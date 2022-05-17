Person Goes Missing At God’s Bath Swimming Area

God's Bath swimming pool in Tuolumne County View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of a possible drowning in the Stanislaus National Forest at the God’s Bath swimming hole along the Clavey River.

An unidentified male reportedly jumped into the water and did not resurface. The incident was reported to officials shortly before 5pm on Saturday.

Dive team members, and the Search and Rescue team, responded, but the person could not be located. The Search and Rescue team later took over the investigation.

Sgt. Jacob Ostich adds, “The male has not yet been located and was entered as a missing person. Efforts are still underway to try and locate the individual.”

The name of the missing person has not been released.