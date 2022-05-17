Tuolumne County Avoids Eminent Domain For Rawhide Bridge Project

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Jamestown, CA — After earlier indicating a willingness to use eminent domain, Tuolumne County has worked out a deal to acquire a piece of property needed to complete the replacement of the Rawhide Bridge.

The county supervisors moved toward using eminent domain at a recent meeting after failing to come to an agreement to buy the land. It is located near the longstanding business, Pine Alley Saw Shop, and it was noted that the transaction will not impact the business operations.

Deputy County Counsel Cody Nesper reports, “Through continued negotiations with James Lillie, the property owner of a parcel at 18430 Jamestown Road, a voluntary purchase agreement was reached for a 2,473 sq. ft. (approx. .057 acres) portion of the 0.78-acre parcel necessary for the Rawhide Bridge replacement project. As a mutually agreeable voluntary agreement was reached between the parties, eminent domain proceedings will not be necessary to complete this public project.”

The county reports the purchase price is $25,000. Rawhide Road will be realigned and a new two-lane bridge will be installed. The original one-lane bridge will remain in place for pedestrian travel.