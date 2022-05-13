Two Fires In Two Mother Lode Counties

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources are battling two blazes, one in Tuolumne County and the other in Calaveras.

The first fire broke out in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County in the 12000 block of Algerine Road near Stent Cut Off Road. CAL Fire reports that crews were quickly able to stop the flames’ forward progress on a quarter acre. Ground crews are mopping up and what ignited the fire is under investigation.

The second blaze is in the Sheep Ranch area of Calaveras County and Columbia aircraft were called off the first fire to head to this incident, named the Armstrong Fire. The flames broke out in timber and brush in the 12000 block of Armstrong Road, between Barnum and Scott roads. CAL Fire reports the blaze is an acre in size and moving at a slow rate of spread. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.