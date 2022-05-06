Calaveras Fair Is Just Around The Corner

Calaveras County Fair & Jumping Frog Jubilee 2022 slogan winner View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a preview of the upcoming Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee, May 19-22.

This year’s theme is “Dancing with the Steers.” Fair Manager and CEO Laurie Giannini will provide the details about the event’s full return in 2022. The fair had to be canceled in 2020, and it was scaled back in 2021 (and referred to as a Calaveras homecoming event).

Everything is back this year. There will be the popular youth parade, livestock exhibits, concerts, Miss Calaveras, a Destruction Derby, and many other activities. Including, of course, the International Frog Jump.

Giannini will also talk about the history of the fair/frog jump and other recent projects at the fairgrounds.