Many Events Planned For The Second Weekend In May

Big Trees overgrown trail View Photo

There are several events planned this weekend in the Mother Lode.

The Calaveras Big Trees Association is hosting the 2022 Dogwood Festival fundraiser at Calaveras Big Trees State Park Saturday, May 14th. The spring event celebrates the blooming of the dogwood plant. Tickets include wine tasting, a carriage ride, live music, and a light lunch. All proceeds will be used to help fulfill their mission to support the delivery of high-quality educational and interpretive programs at the park. More details are in their event listing here.

Saturday morning at 7 PM is the 9th annual Luc’s Run with a 10K, 2 Mile, and Kids Run (ages 10 & under) The event, open to virtual participants as well, raises money for the Major Lucas Gruenther Legacy Foundation which provides scholarships to Americans for the advancement of educational goals and self-development in memory of the F-16 pilot. Details are here.

The first Sonora Farmers’ Market is also this Saturday from 7:30 until 11:30 on Theall Street in historic downtown Sonora. The weekly Market lets you buy direct from farmers offering flowers and plants, along with baked goods, cheeses and delicious treats, and hand-made items from local artisans. Each week features live music.

At Woods Creek Rotary Park in Sonora the 1st Annual Sonora Steps Against Melanoma Walk will be held. Register Saturday at 8 AM, details are here.

A Multifamily Parking Lot Sale will be held at the Sonora United Methodist Church on Saturday from 8 AM to 2 PM details are here. Many other garage sales this weekend are listed in our Classifieds here.

The UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will be holding a Plant Sale at the Demonstration Garden on Saturday 14th, from 10 AM to 1 PM. Location and details are in the event listing here.

Also in Downtown Sonora, this Saturday evening is Second Saturday Art Night with businesses open late and music.

Pine Cone Singers present their Spring concert, “Anything Goes” on Friday, May 13, 2022, 7:00 PM at Groveland Evangelical Free Church with additional performances on May 14 and 15 at 2:00 PM.

The Mountain Youth and Community Theater continues presentations of “Hamlette”, not your usual Shakespeare. At their theater in Standard, as detailed in their event listing here.

Studio 4 Dance Theater students present dances in a fusion of jazz, hip hop, contemporary, and ballet at the Ironstone Vineyards as detailed here.

The Rail Road Flat Equestrian Center is a not-for-profit project in Rail Road Flat with an inaugural Surf and Turf fundraiser on Saturday. The evening will include a crab and steak dinner with all the sides, a no-host bar, an arena presentation, live music, a live auction and more.

The Sonora Lions Club is celebrating its 100th Anniversary with a special dinner gala at the Sonora Opera Hall on Saturday at 5PM. The master of ceremonies is Darrel Slocum from the Sonora Area Foundation. The dinner is your choice of Tri-tip, Chicken Marsala or Portobello Lasagna. Ticket information is here.

TeenWorks Mentoring is holding its annual fundraising golf tournament on Saturday at Teleli Golf Course in Sonora. TeenWorks is a local non-profit organization providing adult mentors for at-risk youth in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties. Contact information to join the golf tournament are in the event listing here.

Saturday there will also be a bocce tournament for Friends of Calaveras Animal Services. $50 per team 40 team limit. The Spice Tin in Murphys has the registration forms.

The Youth Sports Foundation is hosting the award-winning Positive Coaching Alliance for a two-hour certified training (Double-Goal Coach) on Sunday, May 15, from 4 to 7pm. The details are in the event listing here.

Registration is due by Friday, May 13th for the Calaveras County Dancing with the Steers Youth Parade on Thursday, May 19th at 10AM.

Thursday, May 19 through next Saturday May 21, 2022 is the Calaveras County Jumping Frog Fair and in Columbia, it is the State Historic Park’s Diggins Tent Town 1852. Supporting the event will be over 150 costumed volunteers assisting park visitors as they experience the 1852 mining camp that is re-created in detail with period-accurate clothing, buildings, food and entertainment.