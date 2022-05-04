California Governor Declares Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week

California State Capitol Building View Photo

Governor Gavin Newsom and other state leaders are raising awareness this week about youth suicide and other mental health-related challenges.

The Governor has signed a proclamation officially declaring this as “Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week.”

If you, or a child or youth you know, are in crisis or considering suicide, you should call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or visit CalHOPE.org for local resources and support, including CalHOPE Connect Live Chat.

The proclamation notes that the worldwide pandemic has put a spotlight on the mental health crisis many are grappling with the heavy toll borne, including the youngest among us.

The proclamation goes on to state, “It will take all of us working together across health, education, business, government and communities to help our kids grow up healthier and stronger, and build a brighter future for our state.”

Adding, “Observed during the first week of May – Mental Health Awareness Month, – Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week is a call to action for each of us to do our part in supporting the mental, social and emotional well-being of our children and youth. Whether helping kids stay connected with family and friends, teaching them mindful breathing practices, or spending time outdoors in nature, there are many ways to help. I encourage Californians to learn about information, supports and services that promote children’s mental health.”

Of related note, yesterday the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution declaring May as Mental Health Month.