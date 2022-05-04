Local Political Party Preference Ahead Of Midterm Election

Drop off box at Tuolumne County Elections Office in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — New data released by the state shows that the Mother Lode remains very conservative-leaning ahead of the upcoming June midterm election.

The percentages released by the state, when it comes to political affiliation in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, are nearly identical compared to two years ago.

Tuolumne County has 35,013 registered voters, 44-percent are Republican, 29-percent are Democrat and 18-percent decline to state.

Calaveras County has 31,978 registered voters, 46-percent are Republican, 26-percent are Democrat and 17-percent decline to state.

Small percentages identify with other parties like Green, Peace and Freedom, Libertarian and American Independent.

Looking at the two-county region, Tuolumne County Supervisor District One (greater Sonora area) and Calaveras County Supervisor District Three (Murphys and Arnold), have the closest balance of Republicans and Democrats.

A breakdown of the specific supervisorial districts can be found below:

Tuolumne County

County Supervisorial District One

Registered – 6,743

Republican – 2,694

Democrat – 2,194

Decline to State- 1,341

County Supervisorial District Two

Registered – 6,944

Republican – 3,093

Democrat – 1,942

Decline to State – 1,381

County Supervisorial District Three

Registered – 6,966

Republican – 3,076

Democrat – 1,972

Decline to State – 1,310

County Supervisorial District Four

Registered – 7,172

Republican – 3,388

Democrat – 1,995

Decline to State – 1,231

County Supervisorial District Five

Registered – 7,188

Republican – 3,164

Democrat – 2,104

Decline to State – 1,359

Calaveras County

County Supervisorial District One

Registered – 5,823

Republican – 2,984

Democrat – 1,354

Decline to State – 938

County Supervisorial District Two

Registered – 6,281

Republican – 2,743

Democrat – 1,748

Decline to State 1,142

County Supervisorial District Three

Registered – 6,880

Republican – 2,543

Democrat – 2,431

Decline to State – 1,298

County Supervisor District Four

Registered – 6,840

Republican – 3,299

Democrat – 1,736

Decline to State – 1,117

County Supervisor District Five

Registered – 6,154

Republican – 3,176

Democrat – 1,273

Decline to State – 1,127