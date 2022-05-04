Local Political Party Preference Ahead Of Midterm Election
Drop off box at Tuolumne County Elections Office in Sonora
Sonora, CA — New data released by the state shows that the Mother Lode remains very conservative-leaning ahead of the upcoming June midterm election.
The percentages released by the state, when it comes to political affiliation in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, are nearly identical compared to two years ago.
Tuolumne County has 35,013 registered voters, 44-percent are Republican, 29-percent are Democrat and 18-percent decline to state.
Calaveras County has 31,978 registered voters, 46-percent are Republican, 26-percent are Democrat and 17-percent decline to state.
Small percentages identify with other parties like Green, Peace and Freedom, Libertarian and American Independent.
Looking at the two-county region, Tuolumne County Supervisor District One (greater Sonora area) and Calaveras County Supervisor District Three (Murphys and Arnold), have the closest balance of Republicans and Democrats.
A breakdown of the specific supervisorial districts can be found below:
Tuolumne County
County Supervisorial District One
Registered – 6,743
Republican – 2,694
Democrat – 2,194
Decline to State- 1,341
County Supervisorial District Two
Registered – 6,944
Republican – 3,093
Democrat – 1,942
Decline to State – 1,381
County Supervisorial District Three
Registered – 6,966
Republican – 3,076
Democrat – 1,972
Decline to State – 1,310
County Supervisorial District Four
Registered – 7,172
Republican – 3,388
Democrat – 1,995
Decline to State – 1,231
County Supervisorial District Five
Registered – 7,188
Republican – 3,164
Democrat – 2,104
Decline to State – 1,359
Calaveras County
County Supervisorial District One
Registered – 5,823
Republican – 2,984
Democrat – 1,354
Decline to State – 938
County Supervisorial District Two
Registered – 6,281
Republican – 2,743
Democrat – 1,748
Decline to State 1,142
County Supervisorial District Three
Registered – 6,880
Republican – 2,543
Democrat – 2,431
Decline to State – 1,298
County Supervisor District Four
Registered – 6,840
Republican – 3,299
Democrat – 1,736
Decline to State – 1,117
County Supervisor District Five
Registered – 6,154
Republican – 3,176
Democrat – 1,273
Decline to State – 1,127