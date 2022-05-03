Update: Sonora Red Church Work Hours Switched

St. James Episcopal Church View Photo

Sonora, CA — For the rest of this week, instead of crews working overnight hours on the Red Church project, they will change to daylight hours.

The workdays were also changed by one day. It will run through Friday (5/6) instead of the Thursday that was shown on the previous schedule, as reported here. For this week only, the hour adjustment will have work taking place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The contractor detailed that work on the three-way intersection of N. Washington Street/Highway 49, Elkin and Snell streets in front of the St. James Episcopal Church. will continue on the west side of the road, completing brick pavers and planters. Patch paving will be done on Friday morning. Night work will resume Sunday night (5/8) at 8 p.m.