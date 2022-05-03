Clear
74.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Sonora Red Church Work Hours Switched

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
St. James Episcopal Church

St. James Episcopal Church

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — For the rest of this week, instead of crews working overnight hours on the Red Church project, they will change to daylight hours.

The workdays were also changed by one day. It will run through Friday (5/6) instead of the Thursday that was shown on the previous schedule, as reported here. For this week only, the hour adjustment will have work taking place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The contractor detailed that work on the three-way intersection of N. Washington Street/Highway 49, Elkin and Snell streets in front of the St. James Episcopal Church. will continue on the west side of the road, completing brick pavers and planters. Patch paving will be done on Friday morning. Night work will resume Sunday night (5/8) at 8 p.m.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 