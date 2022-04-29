Cloudy
71.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Three Valley Residents Arrested For Sonora Walmart Smash And Grab

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Police At Sonora Walmart - Archive Image

Police At Sonora Walmart - Archive Image

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports that three people came into the Walmart store on Thursday morning and smashed open jewelry cases and left with merchandise.

It happened at around 6:30am. Limited details are immediately available, but the Police Department reports that a “be on the lookout alert” was issued to the CHP and Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office after the suspects fled in a black Volkswagen sedan. They were spotted by the CHP a short time later on Highway 108 near Jamestown.

Three Turlock residents inside the vehicle were arrested on a variety of charges, including burglary, grand theft and possession of a firearm. They are 47-year-old Joseph Michael Black, 32-year-old Candice Rae Hoffman and 34-year-old Martin Marroquin Jr.

They were booked into Tuolumne County Jail.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 