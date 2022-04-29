Three Valley Residents Arrested For Sonora Walmart Smash And Grab

Police At Sonora Walmart - Archive Image View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports that three people came into the Walmart store on Thursday morning and smashed open jewelry cases and left with merchandise.

It happened at around 6:30am. Limited details are immediately available, but the Police Department reports that a “be on the lookout alert” was issued to the CHP and Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office after the suspects fled in a black Volkswagen sedan. They were spotted by the CHP a short time later on Highway 108 near Jamestown.

Three Turlock residents inside the vehicle were arrested on a variety of charges, including burglary, grand theft and possession of a firearm. They are 47-year-old Joseph Michael Black, 32-year-old Candice Rae Hoffman and 34-year-old Martin Marroquin Jr.

They were booked into Tuolumne County Jail.