Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, Rayna Rogers will go down in the history books as the longest reigning Mother Lode Round-Up Queen.

Rogers was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Rayna Rogers was the Mother Lode Round-Up Queen in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Next week, Rogers will help crown the new Mother Lode Round-Up Queen 2022. There are four contestants in the running.

Rogers said that she has enjoyed every single minute of representing the Mother Lode. The Jamestown resident was 16 years old when she was crowned. She is 19 today.

“This has given me so much confidence,” said Rogers. “I had always wanted to be the Mother Lode Round-Up Queen and I was able to keep the role for three amazing years”.

She is the daughter of Chris and Shasta Rogers, and her sister, Karissa, was the 2016 Roundup Queen.

In her final week, Rogers says, “It is going to be a busy week ahead, I don’t know what my favorite part is going to be, but I’m definitely looking forward to the parade on Saturday May 7th and rodeo both Saturday May 7th and Sunday May 8th.

The Queen Coronation will take place at the Posse Grounds on Thursday May 5th at 5 PM. The admission is free.

Here is the complete upcoming schedule:

Saturday, April 30

Queen Horsemanship Contest

10:00 AM @ Posse Grounds Arena

Free Admission

Thursday, May 5

Calcutta/Queen Coronation

5:00 PM @ Posse Grounds Arena

Free Admission

Saturday, May 7

Parade

10:00 AM

Downtown Sonora

Rodeo

2:00 PM

Mother Lode Fairgrounds

$22 Regular Admission, $20 Presale, $8.00 Child (7-12), Under 7 FREE

Sunday, May 8

Mothers Day Breakfast

8 AM – 12 noon

Mother Lode Fairgrounds

Admission $12.00 per person

Cowboy Church with Coy Huffman

10:00 AM

Grandstands

Mother Lode Fairgrounds

Rodeo

12:30 PM Kiddie Rodeo

2:00 PM Rodeo

Mother Lode Fairgrounds

$22 Regular Admission, $20 Presale, $8.00 Child (7-12), Under 7 FREE

Limited presale tickets available at participating local businesses or from Round-Up Queen Contestants.

More information can be found on myMotherLode.com and then type roundup in the keyword box.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.