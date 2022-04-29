The Longest Reigning Mother Lode Round-Up Queen
Rayna Rogers
Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, Rayna Rogers will go down in the history books as the longest reigning Mother Lode Round-Up Queen.
Rogers was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.
Rayna Rogers was the Mother Lode Round-Up Queen in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Next week, Rogers will help crown the new Mother Lode Round-Up Queen 2022. There are four contestants in the running.
Rogers said that she has enjoyed every single minute of representing the Mother Lode. The Jamestown resident was 16 years old when she was crowned. She is 19 today.
“This has given me so much confidence,” said Rogers. “I had always wanted to be the Mother Lode Round-Up Queen and I was able to keep the role for three amazing years”.
She is the daughter of Chris and Shasta Rogers, and her sister, Karissa, was the 2016 Roundup Queen.
In her final week, Rogers says, “It is going to be a busy week ahead, I don’t know what my favorite part is going to be, but I’m definitely looking forward to the parade on Saturday May 7th and rodeo both Saturday May 7th and Sunday May 8th.
The Queen Coronation will take place at the Posse Grounds on Thursday May 5th at 5 PM. The admission is free.
Here is the complete upcoming schedule:
Saturday, April 30
Queen Horsemanship Contest
10:00 AM @ Posse Grounds Arena
Free Admission
Thursday, May 5
Calcutta/Queen Coronation
5:00 PM @ Posse Grounds Arena
Free Admission
Saturday, May 7
Parade
10:00 AM
Downtown Sonora
Rodeo
2:00 PM
Mother Lode Fairgrounds
$22 Regular Admission, $20 Presale, $8.00 Child (7-12), Under 7 FREE
Sunday, May 8
Mothers Day Breakfast
8 AM – 12 noon
Mother Lode Fairgrounds
Admission $12.00 per person
Cowboy Church with Coy Huffman
10:00 AM
Grandstands
Mother Lode Fairgrounds
Rodeo
12:30 PM Kiddie Rodeo
2:00 PM Rodeo
Mother Lode Fairgrounds
$22 Regular Admission, $20 Presale, $8.00 Child (7-12), Under 7 FREE
Limited presale tickets available at participating local businesses or from Round-Up Queen Contestants.
More information can be found on myMotherLode.com and then type roundup in the keyword box.
