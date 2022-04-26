Vail Will Finish Nanik’s Term As Calaveras Superintendent

San Andreas, CA — An interim Calaveras County Superintendent of Schools will step in on July 1st.

The move comes as Scott Nanik is leaving the post this summer to become Bret Harte High School’s Superintendent. Karen Vail, the county’s assistant superintendent of schools, is the lone candidate running to replace him. The Calaveras County Board of Education has voted unanimously to appoint her as the interim superintendent, effective July 1st, and continuing until her official term in office begins on January 1, 2023.

Vail says, “I am excited to support the school districts in Calaveras County. I appreciate the Calaveras County Board of Education’s unanimous vote in naming me interim Superintendent of Schools and look forward to the great things we will accomplish together on behalf of students.”

Nanik was appointed Calaveras Superintendent of Schools in 2017 and was then elected to the post in June of 2018. He will fill the role at Bret Harte that is being vacated by the retiring Michael Chimente, who has been leading the district for 16 years.