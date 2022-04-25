Electric Vehicle Maker Rivian Eyes Tuolumne County Project

Proposed Rivian Project In Groveland View Photo

Groveland, CA — Rivian, which makes electric pickup trucks and SUVs, has submitted plans to the Tuolumne County Community Development Department for a project in Groveland.

The company, based in Orange County, is proposing to build an electric vehicle charging station equipped with restrooms, an indoor market space, indoor and outdoor seating areas, an educational display, and other related infrastructure.

There would be four standard charging stations (parking spaces) and one larger area for a trailer.

The restrooms and charging stations would be open 24/7, and the other amenities (like the market) would be open daily from 8am to 8pm from the spring through fall season and from around 9am to 5pm during winter.

To make room for the project, the plan is to demolish four existing structures located at 18707 and 18711 Highway 120, southeast of Powder House Road, in Groveland.

The Community Development Department is currently overseeing the public review period for the project which runs through May 10. The contact for comment submission is below:

Natalie Rizzi: Phone: (209) 533-5936: Email: nrizzi@co.tuolumne.ca.us

After the public review period closes, the project will go before the Tuolumne County Planning Commission.