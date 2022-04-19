Have Questions For The Candidates In Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties?

Sonora, CA — Clarke Broadcasting will be hosting a pair of candidates’ forums that will air on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML, and streamed on myMotherLode.com.

All of the candidates running for competitive races (two or more people on ballot) have been invited to participate in the upcoming events. It is a chance to learn more about who they are and where they stand on pertinent issues.

The first, which will air on May 9 will feature candidates in Tuolumne County (Board of Supervisors District Two, Sonora City Council and Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools). The second event, airing on May 11, will feature candidates for the Calaveras Board of Supervisors District Three and Calaveras County Tax Collector.

One aspect will be questions from the community.

If there are questions you would like to ask the candidates, send an email that includes your first name, the specific contest, and the question. We will try to include as many as we can during the forums. We ask that all questions be submitted by Monday, April 25.

Please make sure it is a question that all candidates in that particular race can answer, and not specific to a single person.

Please send questions to news@clarkebroadcasting.com with “Candidates’ Forum” in the title.