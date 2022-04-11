Biden: The United States Continues To Stand With Ukraine

President Joe Biden View Photo

President Biden delivered remarks on the latest steps the U.S.A. is taking to put pressure on Russia.

Biden was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“I’d like to — I have to briefly address the horrifying reports of the atrocities taking place in Ukraine and the steps the United States is taking to respond in close coordination with our Allies and our partners.

And I’m sure you’ve seen the pictures from Bucha and out — just outside of Kyiv: bodies left in streets as Russian troops withdrew, some shot in the back of the head with their hands tied behind their backs; civilians executed in cold blood; bodies dumped into mass graves. The sense of brutality and inhumanity left for all the world to see unapologetically. There’s nothing less happening than major war crimes.

Responsible nations have to come together to hold these perpetrators accountable. And together with our Allies and our partners, we’re going to keep raising the economic cost and ratchet up the pain for Putin and further increase Russia’s economic isolation. (Applause.)

Folks, the steps we’ve already taken are predicted to shrink Russia’s gross domestic product by double digits this year alone. Just in one year, our sanctions are likely to wipe out the last 15 years of Russia’s economic gains. And because we’ve cut Russia off from importing technologies like semiconductors and encryption security and critical components of quantum technology that they need to compete in the 21st century, we’re going to stifle Russia’s ability and its economy to grow for years to come. (Applause.)

Folks, this is the United States, and we’re taking additional steps in lockstep with our Allies and partners to raise the economic pressure on Putin.

First, the United States will impose full blocking sanctions on Sberbank, by far the largest financial institution in Russia, and Alfa Bank, its largest private bank. We’re locking down any accounts, any funds that those banks hold in the United States. They’ll not be able to touch any of their money. They’ll not be able to do any business here.

And, second, I’m going to sign an executive order that’s going to ban any new U.S. investment in Russia — more than 600 private sector companies. (Applause.)

Folks, corporate America is stepping up, a change. From McDonalds to Exxon, they’ve left the Russian market on their own accord — 600 of them. Think about that. The private businesses choosing to leave Russia rather than risk being associated with Putin’s brutal war.

And this ban on investment is going to make sure that new money cannot come in to Russia to replace what’s left so that the Russian economy doesn’t feel the loss — and the loss of these businesses for the long term.

Third, we’re adding more critical state-owned enterprises to the list of fully blocked Russian companies. These companies are major revenue generators owned by Russia and the government, which Putin uses to fund himself and enable his war in Ukraine.

They’ll also be cut off from doing any business with the United States. They will not be able to access or use any assets they have in the United States.

And, fourth, we, along with our European allies, are adding the names to the list of Russian elites and their families that we are sanctioning. Did you see these yachts we’re — that are being picked up?

No — no, think about it. Think about the — the incredible amounts of money these oligarchs have stolen. These yachts are a hundred — millions and millions of dollars.

Look, these oligarchs and their family members are not allowed to hold on to their wealth in Europe and the United States and keep these yachts worth hundreds of millions of dollars, their luxury vacation homes, while children in Ukraine are being killed, displaced from their homes every single day.

And, finally, we’re continuing to supply Ukraine with the weapons and resources to defend their country. Last Friday — (applause) — last Friday, we announced millions in funding to procure new equipment for Ukraine — advanced drones, laser-guided rocket systems.

Yesterday, I signed another package to send more Javelins missiles — those shoulder-mounted missiles that can take out tanks and armored vehicles — (applause) — to keep getting an uninterrupted supply to the Ukrainian military.

You know, we won’t be able to advertise every piece of security we give because our Allies and partners are supplying to Ukraine through us, but advanced weapons and ammunition are flowing in every single day.

And as you may have seen yesterday on television, when the Secretary of Defense was being cross-examined by one of our — how can I say it? — our congresspersons — (laughter) — saying, “What have you done?” And he basically looked at him and said, “What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them the weapons.” That’s what’s happening. (Applause.)

Look, thanks to the bravery, the grit, and the fight- — the fighting spirit of the Ukrainian people, Russia has already failed in its initial war aims. Russia wanted to take Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv and topple its democracy and elected government.

Today, Kyiv still stands, and that government still presides. This fight is far from over. (Applause.)

And here’s the point: This war could continue for a long time, but the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the fight for freedom. And I just want you to know that.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.