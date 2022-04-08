Bigelow Seeks For Columbia College To Have A CAL Fire Training Center

Sonora, CA — Assemblyman Frank Bigelow would like to see two Northern California communities house new CAL Fire training centers.

During an interview that will air this weekend on Mother Lode Views, Bigelow states that he is requesting money for training facilities both in Lake Tahoe and Columbia College.

If approved, he says it would create full-on training centers for firefighters seeking educational credits.

Bigelow says, “These two locations seem fit for this kind of an opportunity, so I have gone in and presented a request through the budget committee.”

Adding, “By putting training centers in place, we would be able to get some more folks trained and going to work in our local communities as firefighters.”

The proposal would still need to pass various steps of the legislative process to actually happen.

It is one of the topics that Bigelow will talk about on the 30-minute show where he will review legislation he is introducing this session.

He will also talk about the current state of the regional economy, the upcoming fire season, and his decision not to seek re-election this year (but try to return in 2024), among several other topics.